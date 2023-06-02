Electric Scooter Retail Sales Cross 1 Lakh Monthly Milestone Ahead Of Subsidy Cut

Retail sales of electric vehicles surged to a new record in May, ahead of the reduction in subsidies offered to buyers of battery-powered two-wheelers.

Total sales of electric vehicles at dealerships stood at 1.57 lakh units, the highest ever, in May, according to data available on the Vahan website. Two-wheeler volumes crossed 1 lakh units, led by demand for scooters from Ola Electric Mobility Pvt. and TVS Motor Ltd.