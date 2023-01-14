Electric Bus Makers Need To Invest Rs 1 Lakh Crore To Meet Demand, Switch Mobility CEO Says

Electric bus makers will have to invest Rs 1 lakh crore over the next five years to meet the states' demand for the eco-friendly vehicles, Switch Mobility Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Mahesh Babu said.

The National Electric Bus Programme, which has a target to deploy 50,000 e-buses across the country, is envisioned to aggregate demand from state transport units.

"Nearly 10,000 buses need to be deployed every year. That would mean a capital investment of 18,000-20,000 crore rupees every year in this segment," the CEO of the electric vehicle arm of Ashok Leyland Ltd. told BQ Prime.

The demand is currently being aggregated by the Convergence Energy Services Ltd., a PSU under the Ministry of Power. The company has already floated two tenders of over 11,000 buses, touted to be the biggest tenders for electric buses globally.