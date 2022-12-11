Electric Aircraft Will Disrupt Urban Air Mobility From 2025, Says Blade India Chief

Electric aircraft will disrupt urban air mobility from 2025 onwards as road congestion steadily gets worse in the country, according to Amit Dutta of Blade India.

“Globally, there are over 170 electric crafts in development, and we are in discussions with a large number of them,” Dutta, managing director at the short-haul air transport company, told BQ Prime.

Blade India—a joint venture between Hunch Ventures and the U.S.-based Blade Air Mobility—ordered 200 electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles two months ago from Eve Air Mobility, a unit of the Brazilian planemaker Embraer S.A.

The aircraft—which are in advanced stage of development in several countries—will take off and land vertically, and the noiseless and low carbon footprint operations are expected to make them city-friendly.