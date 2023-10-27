El Salvador Slaps A $1,000 Tax On Travelers From Africa And India

LA PAZ, EL SALVADOR - FEBRUARY 18: A man and his son watch a United Airlines plane take off from Comalapa International Airport on February 18, 2023 in La Paz, El Salvador. According to the Autonomous Executive Port Commission (CEPA), in 2022 more than 3.5 million visitors and passengers circulated through Comalapa International Airport, one of the most important and modern terminals in the Central American region, where 14 commercial and 6 cargo airlines operate. (Photo by APHOTOGRAFIA/Getty Images)