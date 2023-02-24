El Nino Risks Derailing Nascent Rural Demand Recovery

The last El Nino—Spanish for Little Boy and refers to an event when the warming of Pacific waters affects weather patterns—occurred in 2018. That year, India received below-normal rainfall. Since then, four successive good monsoons followed.

While a good monsoon translates into higher disposable income and higher spending on consumer goods, even a slight delay of monsoon affects demand.

"We have observed that rainfall deficit is one of the major factors that leads to rural slowdown," Abneesh Roy, executive director, Nuvama Institutional Equities, said.

Pan-India rainfall last year was 6% higher than long-term average. Yet, populous states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Jharkhand reported deficit that affected paddy sowing.

"Hence, the El Nino conditions remain a key monitorable that can hinder rural slowdown turn around," said Roy, adding a more reliable picture of what the phenomenon could entail would emerge only closer to April-May.

Just as FMCG companies are beginning to see signs of recovery in rural markets that have been under stress for the past few quarters, an El Nino year has emerged, potentially jeopardizing their progress.

According to market researcher Nielsen IQ, the proportion of dip in rural volume growth has eased for the FMCG sector. It fell by 2.8% in the October-December period versus 3.6% decline in the previous quarter.

Consumer spending was impacted primarily because of inflation, echoed by consumers in the shift to smaller packs, and by manufacturers via grammage reduction. Companies like Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Marico Ltd. and Emami Ltd., however, are counting on indications of better farm income, better realisation on food, construction services returning to normal and remittances of government to support rural consumption. But now the risks of El Nino could exacerbate a prolonged rural recovery.

"We are hopeful of rural demand reporting a smart recovery on the back of a record farm output and increased government spending," Dabur chief executive officer Mohit Malhotra said in a post-earnings conference call. "Downtrading is a reality in rural for now but in a couple of quarters, we expect rural should come back to its old glorious days as the quantum of inflation moderates."