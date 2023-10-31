BQPrimeBusiness NewsEight Core Industries Grow 8.1% In September
Eight Core Industries Grow 8.1% In September

The index of eight core industries rose 8.1% in September, after reaching a 14-month high of 12.5% year-on-year in August.

31 Oct 2023, 7:01 PM IST
BQPrime
Source: Freepik

India's eight core infrastructure industries continued to grow, but at a slower pace as compared with the previous month.

The index of eight core industries rose 8.1% in September after reaching a 14-month high of 12.5% year-on-year in August, according to data released by the Union government on Tuesday.

Break-Up Across Eight Core Sectors (YoY)

  • Coal output rose 16.1% in September on an annual basis, versus 17.9% in August.

  • Crude oil output fell by 0.4% as compared with 2.1%.

  • Natural gas output grew 6.5% as compared with 10% a month ago.

  • Refinery products rose 5.5% as compared with 9.5% in the previous month.

  • Fertiliser production gained 4.2% as against 1.8% the last month.

  • Steel output rose 9.6% as comparted with 10.4% last month.

  • Cement rose 4.7% as compared with 19.3% in the previous month.

  • Electricity output rose 9.3% as compared with a rise of 15.3% in August.

