Eight Core Industries Grow 8.1% In September
India's eight core infrastructure industries continued to grow, but at a slower pace as compared with the previous month.
The index of eight core industries rose 8.1% in September after reaching a 14-month high of 12.5% year-on-year in August, according to data released by the Union government on Tuesday.
Break-Up Across Eight Core Sectors (YoY)
Coal output rose 16.1% in September on an annual basis, versus 17.9% in August.
Crude oil output fell by 0.4% as compared with 2.1%.
Natural gas output grew 6.5% as compared with 10% a month ago.
Refinery products rose 5.5% as compared with 9.5% in the previous month.
Fertiliser production gained 4.2% as against 1.8% the last month.
Steel output rose 9.6% as comparted with 10.4% last month.
Cement rose 4.7% as compared with 19.3% in the previous month.
Electricity output rose 9.3% as compared with a rise of 15.3% in August.