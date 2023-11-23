EID Parry Promoter Pares 2.27% Stake For Rs 190 Crore
Ambadi Enterprises Ltd. offloaded 40.30 lakh shares, amounting to 2.27% in EID Parry India Ltd., as per the bulk deal data on NSE.
Promoter entity of integrated sugar producer EID Parry (India) on Wednesday divested a 2.27% stake in the company for Rs 190 crore through an open market transaction.
EID Parry is a part of the Murugappa Group.
The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 472.91 apiece, taking the aggregate transaction size to Rs 190.58 crore.
After the transaction, Ambadi Enterprises sold its entire 2.27% stake in the company. The combined shareholding of promoter and promoter group in EID Parry India has declined to 42.24% from 44.51%.
Details of the buyers of the shares could not be ascertained.
Shares of EID Parry (India) Ltd. rose 0.75% to settle at Rs 495.95 apiece on the NSE.