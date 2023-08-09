Eicher To Supply Up To 1,000 Electric Trucks To Amazon

VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd., a joint venture between Eicher Motors Ltd. and the Volvo Group, will supply up to 1,000 electric trucks across various payload categories into Amazon’s middle-mile and last-mile delivery operations over the next five years.

As a first step in the collaboration, Amazon will progressively deploy 50 Eicher electric trucks in major hubs like Delhi, Manesar, and Gurugram over the coming months, VE Commercial Vehicles said in a statement.

"The trucks with deck lengths ranging from approximately eight to 24 feet will come equipped with customised cargo stacking configurations. Fast and slow charging options will be provided to meet the needs of specific operations," it said.

The service solution also factors in the availability of charging infrastructure, operational requirements, charging time constraints, battery capacity, and overall energy management strategies of the fleet.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Amazon as we begin pilots for Amazon’s e-commerce deliveries in Indore, Delhi, Manesar, and Gurugram. This partnership reflects our commitment to promoting smart sustainable solutions and developing a zero-emission transport ecosystem," said Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Vinod Aggarwal in the release.

Amazon has already deployed EVs in its delivery fleet through delivery service partners across 400 cities in India, it said.

"The collaboration between Amazon and VECV marks a significant milestone in the collective effort to decarbonize freight transportation, heralding a pivotal step in advancing electric mobility in India," said Sudhendu Jyoti Sinha, adviser, NITI Aayog.

As an integral part of the e-FAST programme, this partnership promises to yield invaluable insights for the broader electric mobility sector in the country, he said.