Eicher Motors Shares At Six-Week High After Q3 Profit Beats Analysts' Estimates

Shares of Eicher Motors Ltd. gained the most in six week since Dec. 29, after third-quarter profit beats analysts' estimates.

The Royal Enfield makers' third-quarter profit rose 62% to Rs 741 crore, aided by higher sales and a low base from last year. Analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg had pegged the number at Rs 721 crore.

Eicher Motors is on track to deliver the highest Royal Enfield volumes and earnings-per-share in the current financial year despite the ongoing two-wheeler downturn, Jefferies said.