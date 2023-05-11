Eicher Motors Q4 Results: Profit Beats Estimates On Higher Realisation

The company's two-wheeler sales grew nearly 18% year-on-year but fell 1.3% sequentially to 2.19 lakh units in the quarter. The commercial vehicle sales through its VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd. jumped 31% year-on-year to over 26,376 units.

The company recorded its highest-ever total revenue from operations, net profits and Ebitda in the year ended March.

The company's board approved a capex of Rs 1,000 crore for the ongoing fiscal for investments toward an electric vehicle manufacturing facility and product development under the internal combustion engine portfolio.