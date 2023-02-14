Eicher Motors Q3 Results: Profit Soars 62% On Higher Sales, Low Base

During the quarter, the company's sales grew 31% year-on-year and 7% sequentially to 2.21 lakh units. The jump in sales was driven by limited production last year amid a chip shortage and incremental sales from the recently launched Hunter 350.

Shares of Eicher Motors closed 0.05% lower compared with a 0.8% rise in the Nifty 50 at 01.47 p.m.