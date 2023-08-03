Eicher Motors Q1 Results: Higher Sales Lead To 50% Surge In Profit

Eicher Motors Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 50% in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 on higher sales, surpassing analysts' estimates.

The Royal Enfield motorcycle maker's first-quarter profit increased to Rs 918 crore in comparison with Rs 611 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg estimated the number at Rs 848.4 crore.