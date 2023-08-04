Eicher Motors Q1 Result Review: New Entrants May Dent Market Share, Say Analysts

Eicher Motors Ltd.'s dominance in the middle-weight motorcycle segment may be hit as price competitive launches by competitors impact the Royal Enfield's market share.

The company posted its highest-ever quarterly revenue and profits for the fourth consecutive quarter and currently enjoys over 90% market share in the segment.

"We believe these bikes offer an attractive proposition for customers, especially if the vehicles perform well on the roads. We assume RE's market share in 250cc+ bikes will fall from 93% in FY23 to 75% in FY25," Jefferies said in a report.

Triumph-Bajaj brought the Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400X to an ex-showroom price starting at Rs 2.33 lakh for the former. Harley-Hero MotoCorp unveiled the X440, starting at Rs 2.29 lakh. The new entrants command more than a 20% premium over Royal Enfield's one of the best selling models, the Classic 350, which is priced at Rs 1.93 lakh.

Dolat Capital Market Pvt. expects that increasing competitive intensity will restrict volume growth and pricing power for Royal Enfield.