Edelweiss AMC's Trideep Bhattacharya Lists Four Themes Key To India's Growth Story

Indian markets are likely to face recessionary conditions this year rather than a rebound, given the probability of a downward revision of FY24 earning estimates and soaring benchmark indices, according to Edelweiss Asset Management Co.'s Trideep Bhattacharya.

Interest rates are likely to peak and inflation might seem to finally wither, Bhattacharya, chief investment officer at Edelweiss AMC, told BQ Prime.

Therefore, the current rally in the market is more of a "volatile" period, where the market braces for a fall in earnings estimates and discounts recessionary conditions, he said.