ED Searches Realty Major DLF In Money Laundering Case Against Supertech

A new project was launched on this newly acquired land and further advance was collected from hundreds of homebuyers and loans were taken from banks/NBFCs which also became NPA and were declared 'fraud' by banks, it alleged. Supertech Ltd, which was formed in 1988, has so far delivered around 80,000 apartments, mainly in the Delhi-NCR market. The company is currently developing around 25 projects across National Capital Region. It is yet to give possession to more than 20,000 customers.