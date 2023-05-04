ED Raids Manappuram Finance Premises, Freezes Assets Worth Rs 143 Crore

The Enforcement Directorate has conducted searches at six premises of Manappuram Finance Ltd. and Managing Director VP Nandakumar in Kerala.

The searches were conducted on the basis of allegations of money laundering from illegal collection of deposits from the public, the ED said in a Twitter post on Thursday.

The anti-money laundering agency froze assets worth Rs 143 crore, including bank balance and shares. It has seized "incriminating documents", it said.