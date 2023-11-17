ED Proceedings Against Hero MotoCorp's Pawan Munjal Stayed By Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court issued a stay on the Enforcement Directorate's proceedings against Hero MotoCorp's Chairman and Managing Director Pawan Kant Munjal on Friday.

The court had previously stayed the proceedings related to foreign currency registered by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Nov. 3.

The court's order highlighted that Munjal had already been exonerated by the Customs, Excise, and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal on the same set of facts, a crucial detail that was not disclosed during the trial court proceedings.

The court found that the petitioner had presented a compelling case for interim protection.

On Nov. 10, the Enforcement Directorate provisionally attached three immovable properties belonging to Munjal in Delhi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

This action followed raids conducted by the ED against Munjal and his companies in August, initiated based on a PMLA case filed in response to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence's charge sheet. The charge sheet accused Munjal of unlawfully taking foreign exchange out of India.

The Delhi High Court said that, considering the stay granted by the court on Nov. 3 to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence's complaint, which forms the basis of the ED's investigation, the proceedings by the ED should also be stayed.

However, the court clarified that the stay is specific to Munjal, and the Enforcement Directorate is permitted to continue its investigation for other individuals involved in the case.

The case is scheduled for the next hearing on March 21.