ED Initiates FEMA Probe, BBC Says Will Fully Cooperate

In the wake of the action, the British government strongly defended the BBC and its editorial freedom in Parliament saying: "We stand up for the BBC. We fund the BBC. We think the BBC World Service is vital."

An urgent question was raised in the House of Commons by the Opposition parties, some of whom branded the action a "deliberate act of intimidation following the release of an unflattering documentary about the country’s leader" and sharply criticised the U.K. government for failing to make a statement on the issue sooner.