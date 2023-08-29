ED Found Short Selling In Adani Stocks Led To Gains For 12 Firms: Indian Express Report

A dozen firms including foreign portfolio investors based in tax havens were the top beneficiaries of short selling in Adani Group stocks after the Hindenburg Research report, according to an Indian Express report.

The Enforcement Directorate told the Securities and Exchange Board of India in July that some of these short sellers allegedly took positions two-three days before the Hindenburg report was published on Jan. 24, Ritu Sarin of the Indian Express wrote in a report published on Tuesday citing unnamed sources. Some of these entities took short positions for the first time, the report said.

Three of the 12 short-sellers are based in India, said the report, adding that one is the Indian branch of a foreign bank. Four are based in Mauritius and one each in France, Hong Kong, Cayman Islands, Ireland and London, it said.

The short-sellers include two Indian companies, one registered in New Delhi and another in Mumbai, according to the report. Promoters of the Delhi-based company has a SEBI order against them on charges of misleading investors and stock market manipulation, it said.

The foreign investor from Cayman Islands pleaded guilty in an insider trading case, and paid a $1.8-billion penalty in the U.S., the report said. This FII took a short position in Adani Group stocks on Jan. 20 and enhanced it on Jan. 23, a day before the Hindenburg Research report was published, it said.

One of the Mauritius-based investors took a short position in the group's stocks for the time on Jan. 10, the Indian Express reported.