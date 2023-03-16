ED Conducts Searches Against Franklin Templeton In Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches at some places linked to asset manager Franklin Templeton and its former and current executives as part of a money laundering investigation, officials said on Thursday.

The federal agency is looking to gather more evidence as part of its investigation against the company and its promoters under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Offices and residential premises in Mumbai and Chennai are being searched, they said.

The company said it was cooperating with the investigations.