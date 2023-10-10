ED Arrests Four Persons In Money Laundering Case Against Chinese Phone-Maker Vivo

Vivo, post the ED searches of July 5, 2022, had said it was "a responsible corporate and was committed to be fully compliant with laws."

The agency said while it followed "all due procedures as per law" during the raids conducted under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), it alleged "employees of Vivo India, including some Chinese nationals, did not cooperate with the search proceedings and tried to abscond, remove and hide digital devices which were retrieved by the search teams."

The ED also said that post the raids, it seized funds worth Rs 465 crore kept in 119 bank accounts by various entities involved in the case, Rs 73 lakh cash and 2 kg gold bars.