ED Arrests Ex-Chairman Of Pune Cooperative Bank In Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate, on Wednesday, said it has arrested the former chairman of a Pune-based cooperative bank on money laundering charges in a case linked to alleged fraud and misappropriation of funds of the lender worth Rs 429 crore.

Amar Sadhuram Mulchandani, the ex-chairman of Seva Vikas Cooperative Bank, was arrested on July 1 and a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court sent him to ED custody till July 7, the federal probe agency said in a statement.