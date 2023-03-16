Economy Likely To Log In A Tepid 6% Growth Next Fiscal, Says Crisil

The economy is likely to log 6% growth next fiscal, in line with consensus estimates, driven by increased capex by the private sector, rating agency Crisil said on Thursday.

The private sector capex is expected to deliver double-digit revenue growth for the second year in a row, it added.

The economy is projected to grow 7% this fiscal, according to the official forecast, but many private forecasters have a lower outlook, ranging from 6.5–6.9%.

The agency also sees the economy averaging 6.8% growth over the next five fiscals.

Crisil further said it expects corporate revenue to log a double-digit rise again next fiscal.

In its annual growth forecast, Crisil Chief Economist DK Joshi said a complex interplay of geopolitical events, stubbornly high inflation, and sharp rate hikes to counter them have turned the global environment gloomier.