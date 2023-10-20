Ecom Express Co-Founder TA Krishnan Dies At 60
Ecom Express Ltd.'s co-founder TA Krishnan died at the age of 60 on Wednesday after a prolonged illness.
He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.
"Each one of us at Ecom Express feels truly privileged to have worked with TA Krishnan, the force behind the growth and evolution of the e-commerce logistics industry," the company said in a statement.
"His vision enabled e-commerce to bloom in every town of India–small or big, making parcels delivered at doorsteps of every Indian household," it said.
Krishnan co-founded Ecom Express in 2012, with Manju Dhawan, K Satyanarayana, and Sanjeev Saxena. He had also served as chief operating officer of the company.
Before starting Ecom Express, he was a senior vice president at Blue Dart Express Ltd., where he was instrumental in establishing the company’s e-commerce vertical.
"As a friend, co-founder, colleague and business leader, Krishnan truly embodied a significant place in our hearts and souls. I have known Krishnan for nearly 35 years and will always miss him around," K Satyanarayana said in a statement.
"His visionary leadership, passion to expand the logistics landscape in India and a relentless commitment to large scale automation and supply chain solutions enabled what Ecom Express is today," CEO and Managing Director Ajay Chitkara said.
The company credits Krishnan as a pioneer for introducing the cash-on-delivery feature in the Indian logistics industry.
Ecom Express is involved in first-mile pickup, processing, network optimisation and last mile delivery. The Gurugram-based company’s products include Ecom Express Services, Ecom Fulfilment Services and Ecom Digital Services. It has its presence in all 29 states and operates in over 2,400 towns.