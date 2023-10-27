BQPrimeBusiness NewsECB Survey Shows Expectations For Core Inflation Easing
ECB Survey Shows Expectations For Core Inflation Easing

Euro-zone core inflation will be weaker than previously thought in 2024 and 2025, according to the European Central Bank’s quarterly survey of professional forecasters.

27 Oct 2023, 3:58 PM IST
WATCH: Euro-area core inflation eased to 4.5% in September, the slowest pace in a year. Maria Tadeo reports.Source: Bloomberg
As well as projections for price gains excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco being reduced for the next two years, longer-term expectations for the gauge were also revised lower.

Other findings in survey:

  • Forecasters lift outlook for headline inflation this year to 5.6% from 5.5%, keep 2024 at 2.7% and lowered 2025 to 2.1% from 2.2%
  • Forecasters trim projection for 2023 economic growth to 0.5% from 0.6%, lower expectations for 2024 to 0.9% from 1.1% and leave 2025 unchanged at 1.5%
  • ECB survey includes 63 responses taken between Sept. 29 and Oct. 5

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

