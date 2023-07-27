ECB Discussion Suggested Risks To Inflation Outlook Seen As Balanced
(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank officials appeared to view risks to the euro area’s inflation outlook as balanced, according to people familiar with Thursday’s policy debate.
That impression underpinned their decision to base any future interest-rate decisions on incoming data, without offering any guidance ahead of time, said the people who asked not to be identified because discussions were private.
Risks to the economic-growth outlook seemed to be assessed as tilted to the downside, the people said.
While ECB President Christine Lagarde described dangers to the 20-member region in great detail at her press conference in Frankfurt, she refrained from offering an assessment on their balance.
An ECB spokesperson declined to comment.
