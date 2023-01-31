Earnings Surprise, Signs Of Policy Easing Must To Push Nifty Above 18,000, Says Vinod Karki

A flurry of earnings surprises and signs of policy easing are necessary to push Nifty above the 18,000-plus range amid the ongoing Adani-Hindenburg tussle and the upcoming budget, according to Vinod Karki, head of strategic research at ICICI Securities.

As far as earnings are concerned on the micro level, the "beats are outpacing the misses broadly, which hints at good demand and cooling inflation pressure", Karki told BQ Prime.

A continuous earnings trajectory coupled with perceived signs of ease in quantitative tightening will spur valuations, he said.