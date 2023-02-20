Earnings Season Has Not Been So Positive: Nepean Capital's Gautam Trivedi

The earnings season so far on a broadscale has not been so positive, according to Nepean Capital's Gautam Trivedi.

"Cement and I.T. have been lacklustre both in terms of their results and guidance, especially where the net hiring rate has fallen off the cliff in the I.T. sector," Trivedi, co-founder and managing partner at Nepean Capital, told BQ Prime's Sajeet Manghat. "However, private sector banks and the banking space as a whole stood comparatively strong."

Real estate, according to Trivedi, was another area that quite surprisingly withered, despite the rebound seen in the residential space and building materials like cement and ceramic tiles. Investors should keep a close watch on the FMCG sector and wait for the valuation to correct, he said. "Quick-service restaurant space also looks good, especially in urban India."

Themes that are newer to India, such as electronic manufacturing services, are also good areas to keep an eye on, according to Trivedi. While on production-linked incentive scheme themes, focusing on existing listed companies is best, he said.

The primary market won't get better for another quarter until the world economy gets better, Trivedi said.