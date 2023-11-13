Glenmark Pharma Shares Fall 5% After Q2 Loss, Estimates Miss

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. fell to hit its lowest level since July 20 after its reported loss in second quarter missing analysts' estimates.

The bulk and generic drugmaker incurred a loss of Rs 61.6 crore in the quarter ended September compared with Rs 278.6 crore profit a year earlier, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with a profit of Rs 260 crore estimated by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

"Lower growth was mainly on account of the impact of divestment of few non‐core brands and some impact of the NLEM price revisions, as well overall slow‐down in the respiratory and dermatology therapy areas in the first six months of FY24," the company said in its investor presentation.