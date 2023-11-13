Glenmark Pharma Shares Fall 5% After Q2 Loss, Estimates Miss
The drugmaker incurred a loss of Rs 61.6 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 278.6 crore profit reported a year earlier.
Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. fell to hit its lowest level since July 20 after its reported loss in second quarter missing analysts' estimates.
The bulk and generic drugmaker incurred a loss of Rs 61.6 crore in the quarter ended September compared with Rs 278.6 crore profit a year earlier, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with a profit of Rs 260 crore estimated by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
"Lower growth was mainly on account of the impact of divestment of few non‐core brands and some impact of the NLEM price revisions, as well overall slow‐down in the respiratory and dermatology therapy areas in the first six months of FY24," the company said in its investor presentation.
Glenmark Pharma Q2 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.3% at Rs 3,207.4 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,598.2 crore).
Ebitda down 3.5% at Rs 462.2 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 675.1 crore).
Margin down 146 basis points at 14.41%. (Bloomberg estimate: 18.80%).
Loss of Rs 61.6 crore vs profit of Rs 278.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 260.9 crore).
Shares of the company fell as much as 5% to Rs. 725 a piece. It pared losses to trade 4.6% lower at Rs 727.50 apiece as of 2:11 p.m. This compares to a 0.4% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
It has risen 71.45% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 35.50.
Out of 15 analysts tracking the company, four maintain a 'buy' rating, eight recommend a 'hold', and three suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 6.6%.