Earnings Growth Supports India's Outperformance, Says Macquarie's Aditya Suresh

Indian stocks have gone from underperforming emerging market peers to growing at a faster pace, driven by earnings growth, according to Aditya Suresh of Macquarie Capital.

There has been a sharp reversal from lagging by 10 percentage points at the beginning of 2023 to outperforming now by 2-3 points in the April-June quarter, the head of research and strategy at the research firm told BQ Prime.

The consensus today is pricing 17% two year forward earnings per share growth, which is in line with the expectations, he said. "If we contrast this with the other emerging markets, the expectation is about 10% and for world it is about 8%."

The EPS growth outperformance is the key support factor for India, according to him. "This earnings season (Q1) and the next one will be very important for India."

India's Nifty has risen more than 7% so far this year, hitting fresh records, defying global concerns. That compares with a under 3 rise in MSCI Emerging Markets as of Tuesday afternoon.

The domestic benchmark trades at 19 times its two-year forward earnings compared to 14.5 times for MSCI index. "We are still at a meaningful premium to emerging markets to world," he said. "Yes, the valuations are rich and expensive, but this will not be a derating catalyst."