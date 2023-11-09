Earnings Growth In Financial Companies To Drive Returns, Says Marcellus’ Pramod Gubbi
Structural growth opportunities exist for growth investors, who want to bet on five to 10 years, he said.
The return from parking investments in financial companies could come purely from the earnings compounding, given the current bottoming out of this space, according to Pramod Gubbi.
"We reckon that the current valuation gives a little bit of a bottoming out, and therefore, the future returns could just purely come from earnings compounding which is handsome by itself," Gubbi, the founder of Marcellus Investment Management, told BQ Prime’s Niraj Shah.
“The earnings growth is your primary driver of returns and in the case of re-rating, you get a little bit of an icing on top of that,” he said.
According to him, there will be asset quality issues and they would rather be parked in businesses or lenders who have had a long track record of prudent lending that will drive a re-rating.
"It's difficult to put a finger on what's triggering this de-rating but I think there's a combination of stock-specific as well as the broader market reasons," he said.
"We are quite comfortable with the underlying fundamental performance of what we believe are quality financials of HDFC Bank Ltd. and Kotak Bank Ltd., and we’ve only increased a position in these banks as the earnings continue to compound."
They would like to see the "so-called turnaround stories in financials holding up their asset quality even in the absence of any re-rating”, he said.
"The changing consumption patterns of Indian women, the domination of southern part of India, as well as supply of labour continuing to work in the market can add a few percentage points to the growth estimates," Gubbi said.
Structural growth opportunities exist for growth investors, who want to bet on five to 10 years, he said. "I think the improvements in the macro as well as micro, in specific cases, will mean that even without any sort of valuation upside you can generate returns through intrinsic value compounding itself."
There is little margin of safety when it comes to valuations at the current prices, and Gubbi would rather wait for a potential correction before buying into such businesses, he said.
According to him, there are valuation gaps in the quality of large caps. “The factor that worked in the last two years is value, rather than the quality of growth. We see a little bit of undervaluation plus quality, whereas small caps in value have overdone a bit and are due for corrections.”