Earnings Growth In Financial Companies To Drive Returns, Says Marcellus’ Pramod Gubbi

The return from parking investments in financial companies could come purely from the earnings compounding, given the current bottoming out of this space, according to Pramod Gubbi.

"We reckon that the current valuation gives a little bit of a bottoming out, and therefore, the future returns could just purely come from earnings compounding which is handsome by itself," Gubbi, the founder of Marcellus Investment Management, told BQ Prime’s Niraj Shah.

“The earnings growth is your primary driver of returns and in the case of re-rating, you get a little bit of an icing on top of that,” he said.