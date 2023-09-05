Earnings Contribution To Come From Capex-Driven Sectors, Says JM Financial's Vinay Jaising

India is poised to outperform the global market, including emerging markets, in the next six to 12 months, according to JM Financial Services Ltd.'s Vinay Jaising.

Earnings contribution will largely come from the capex-driven sectors, Jaising, managing director at JM Financial, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah. The Indian government has amplified its budget allocation for capex in various domains—including defence, water, roads, and railways—by about 5.5 to 6 times, he said.

"In the case of railways, they have increased it by about 7 to 8 times. In the case of water, they have increased it by 8 to 9 times. In the case of defense, they've raised it by about 2.5 times," said Jaising, who also co-heads the portfolio management services at JM Financial.

"Their bottom-line growth is going to be highly operationally levered, and we'll see a lot more growth coming in from these companies ... It is a nice time to be in capex-run companies."

Within the public sector space, railways and capital goods are the key areas that Jaising is betting on, in addition to the defence sector.