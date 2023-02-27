Early Heatwave And Wheat Production In Punjab: Time For Action Is Now

Early heatwaves can significantly impact crop production, data from other regions showed. Wheat is a cool-season crop, and an early heatwave can decrease its yield and quality in Punjab, one of the country's significant wheat-producing states.

The question is, how does it happen?

During an early heatwave, the temperature can rise above the optimal temperature range for wheat growth, around 15-25 degree celsius. When the temperature rises above this range, it can reduce photosynthesis, which is essential for plant growth and grain development. This can result in a decrease in the number of grains per spike and a reduction in the grain weight, ultimately reducing the overall yield.

"Wheat crops are sensitive to higher temperatures particularly at two critical stages—tillering and grain-filling (formation). For normal tillering of the crop, the minimum night temperatures need around 5-10°C, and the maximum day temperatures need around 13-24°C, said Surinder Singh Kukal, member of Punjab Water Regulation and Development Authority. "Similarly, during grain filling, the normal minimum and maximum temperatures should be around 5-9°C and 19-25°C, respectively."

In last 10 days, the maximum temperatures have been about 3°C above normal, averaged over a week, whereas on a daily basis still higher 4-6°C, he said. The timely sown crop by Nov. 15 is now at reproductive stage and shall soon within seven days be in grain filling stage, he said. "If the temperatures continue soaring like this, the wheat crop yield will be affected, as happened during 2021-22 wheat season, when we lost 10-15% of crop yield."

Going by the predictions of India Meteorological Department, both minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain above normal by 0-2 and 2-4°C, respectively, Kukal said. "In case this happens, the crop yield may be affected. On the other hand, the late sown crop (after Nov 15) is expected to lose to a greater extent”