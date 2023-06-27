EagleBurgmann Sets Up New Shared Service Centre In Chennai

EagleBurgmann, a joint venture between the German Freudenberg Group and the Japanese Eagle Industry Group, has set up its shared services centre under its expansion drive, the company said on Tuesday.

EagleBurgmann manufactures mechanical seals, expansion joints, packings, and gaskets for high-performance applications. Mechanical seals are key components in water desalination facilities, sewage treatment plants, and vaccine and pharmaceutical production.

The company is a leader and technology partner for customers in sectors like food and beverage, oil and gas, chemicals, water, and pharmaceuticals.

The new site, located in Taramani, Chennai, operates as a Shared Services Centre, providing standardised transactional processes across the Western hemisphere of the EagleBurgmann organisation and delivering end-to-end processes as a major part of the company's value chain.

"I am delighted to celebrate EagleBurgmann's success in India together with our local colleagues. Their commitment and talent are a valued contribution to EagleBurgmann's diverse and international workforce, the company's Chief Financial Officer, Sebastian Weiss, who inaugurated the facility, said.

The new centre has 120 personnel engaged in engineering and technical sales support, information technology, finance, and controlling.