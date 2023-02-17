E-Scooter Sales To Miss FY24 Target By 50%, Says Industry Body

Sales of electric two-wheelers could miss the target of 22 lakh units in 2023–24 by nearly 50% as the government has stopped disbursals of subsidies to a dozen firms for allegedly misappropriating funds, an industry body said.

"Barring two–three companies, subsidy disbursal to the entire industry has been stopped," Sohinder Gill, director general at the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles, told BQ Prime. "Working capital is crippling and volumes are going down."

The industry was expected to sell 10 lakh units as per NITI Aayog's estimates in the current financial year. But it won't reach even 7.5 lakh units as sales are falling 20% month-on-month instead of growing 20%, Gill said.