e-Kuber To Be Functional On March 31 For Government Transactions: RBI

Reserve Bank of India's core banking solution for the government e-Kuber will be functional on March 31, 2024, which is a Sunday.

03 Oct 2023, 9:26 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>RBI signage at its headquarters in Mumbai. (Source: Vijay Sartape/ BQ Prime)</p></div>
RBI signage at its headquarters in Mumbai. (Source: Vijay Sartape/ BQ Prime)

Usually e-Kuber is not operational on holidays like Jan. 26 (Republic Day), Aug. 15 (Independence Day), and Oct. 2 (Gandhi Jayanti), all second and fourth Saturdays of every month and on all Sundays.

The office of Controller General of Accounts, Government of India has advised that in order to account for all the government transactions relating to receipts and payments in the financial year 2023-24 itself, it has been decided that March 31, 2024 (Sunday) be marked as a working day for such transactions, RBI said in a notification on Tuesday.

Government transactions through integration with e-Kuber processed on March 31, 2024 would be accounted for in the financial year 2023-24 itself for arriving at the cash balance of the Government of India, it said.

