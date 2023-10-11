Duolingo Expands To Teach Math And Music

Language learning app Duolingo has decided to test new waters: math and music.

At its flagship event, Duocon, the Nasdaq-listed Duolingo Inc. introduced two new courses to its app, which is primarily known for its gamified approach to learning languages.

The math course includes advanced real-world math skills, such as calculating tips and hourly wage, while the music course offers users the ability to learn to read and play music.

"We are focused on building the best education possible and making it universally available. With our expansion into music and our updates to math, we’re one step closer to that goal,” said Luis von Ahn, co-founder and chief executive officer at Duolingo.

According to the company, it is the most downloaded education app worldwide. About 1.6 crore users downloaded the app on their mobile phones over September, according to data from SensorTower.