BQPrimeBusiness NewsDuolingo Expands To Teach Math And Music
ADVERTISEMENT

Duolingo Expands To Teach Math And Music

At its flagship event Duocon, Duolingo added two new courses to its app, known for its gamified approach to learning languages.

11 Oct 2023, 9:34 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Duolingo's new features. (Source: Company)</p></div>
Duolingo's new features. (Source: Company)

Language learning app Duolingo has decided to test new waters: math and music.

At its flagship event, Duocon, the Nasdaq-listed Duolingo Inc. introduced two new courses to its app, which is primarily known for its gamified approach to learning languages.

The math course includes advanced real-world math skills, such as calculating tips and hourly wage, while the music course offers users the ability to learn to read and play music.

"We are focused on building the best education possible and making it universally available. With our expansion into music and our updates to math, we’re one step closer to that goal,” said Luis von Ahn, co-founder and chief executive officer at Duolingo.

According to the company, it is the most downloaded education app worldwide. About 1.6 crore users downloaded the app on their mobile phones over September, according to data from SensorTower.

ALSO READ

How Duolingo Plans To Crack India's Tough Consumer Subscription Market

Opinion
How Duolingo Plans To Crack India's Tough Consumer Subscription Market
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT