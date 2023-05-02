Ducati Drives In Monster SP Priced At Rs 15.95 Lakh

Italian superbike maker Ducati said on Tuesday it has launched the Monster SP in India, priced at Rs 15.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

The bookings are open for the 937-cc bike across all the company dealerships in the country, with deliveries starting immediately, Ducati said in a statement.

"Created for the most passionate Ducatisti who love the thrill of sporty riding, we are delighted to bring the all-new Monster SP to India and look forward to the response from the riders who appreciate attention to detail when it comes to their motorcycles," Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said.

The company currently sells bikes from dealerships in New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata.