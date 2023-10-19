US Clearinghouse DTCC Buys Securrency to Deepen Blockchain Push

DTCC is paying about $50 million for Annapolis, Maryland-based Securrency, said people with knowledge of the matter, asking not to be identified discussing private information. Securrency’s technology could allow DTCC to facilitate issuance of securities like exchange-traded funds on blockchain networks, DTCC Chief Executive Officer Frank La Salla said. The deal, which is expected to close in the coming weeks, marks DTCC’s first acquisition since 2013 when it took over post-trade processing firm Omgeo.