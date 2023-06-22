Drugmakers To Exchange Information To Reduce Adverse FDA Inspections
FDA data shows that Indian facilities have been more non-compliant in comparison to the global average.
The Indian pharmaceutical companies are planning to share among themselves their responses and resolutions to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's observations in a bid to ensure better compliance.
The move comes as the FDA ramps up its inspections in India, with Indian drugmakers being pulled up for non-compliance with quality standards at a rate higher than the global average.
"The IPA is setting up a plan for monthly meetings and sharing of Form 483s issued to them and talking about how they got over it in order to help other participants," Shirish Belapure, senior technical adviser at the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, said at a conference in Mumbai on Thursday.
A Form 483 is issued when investigators have observed any condition that, in their judgement, might constitute a violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and related acts.
The FDA website showed that Indian facilities had been more non-compliant as compared to the global average, according to the data presented at the 8th Global Pharmaceutical Quality Summit.
The FDA relooked at problematic plants and, therefore, 'official action indicated' was higher post-Covid, IPA Secretary General Sudarshan Jain said in 2022.
FDA Country Director Sarah McMullen said they prioritised pending inspections of non-compliant facilities. She underscored that there had been continued non-compliance.
"The most disappointing have been data integrity issues, which have been a part of most of our training workshops," McMullen said, adding that the data being presented by the drugmakers should be trustworthy.
The FDA would be increasing the number of inspections to reach pre-Covid levels, McMullen said.
"This should now also include inspection of new facilities of drugmakers, which would, in turn, depend on filings from such facilities and regular periodic inspections," Vikas Bhadoria, senior partner at McKinsey and Co., told BQ Prime.
Evolving Inspection Parameters
The FDA continued to raise the bar on quality, Bhadoria said. In the recent Form 483s, it can be seen that newer issues relating to infrastructure operations, cleaning, and human-to-digital errors are being identified.
"The bar on quality with regards to inspections continues to evolve, with new sets of focus areas in which pharma facilities are expected to enhance preparedness," Bhadoria said.
After the issuance of Form 483, the company submits written responses, based on which the OAI, or voluntary action-indicated status, is issued to the plant, according to Bhadoria.
Therefore, the responses and the subjectivity of the inspector involved come into play," he said. "However, there is no standard in terms of the gravity of the observation."
He explained that two facilities might have data integrity issues, but the classification depends on the recurrence of the problem or whether it is a one-off.
In order to understand the criticality of the observations in Form 483, McMullen said: "The order of listing of the observations in the form indicates criticality."
Industry Initiatives
Companies are now aiming to achieve manufacturing excellence through technology and digital initiatives, Bhadoria said. "Issues would be identified at the source of the issue, and production processes would be halted until the error is corrected, enabling quality management."
The facilities of two Indian pharma companies—Cipla Ltd. and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.—have achieved the Lighthouse certification of the World Economic Forum, recognising manufacturing excellence.
Bhadoria said if more facilities applied and attained such recognition by implementing technology and streamlining data and processes, it would improve the odds of these facilities falling on the right side of the FDA inspections.
Globally, 132 facilities have achieved Lighthouse status. Nineteen of these are pharma facilities, out of which two are in India, David Keeling, senior partner at McKinsey, said at the conference.