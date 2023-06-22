Drugmakers To Exchange Information To Reduce Adverse FDA Inspections

The Indian pharmaceutical companies are planning to share among themselves their responses and resolutions to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's observations in a bid to ensure better compliance.

The move comes as the FDA ramps up its inspections in India, with Indian drugmakers being pulled up for non-compliance with quality standards at a rate higher than the global average.

"The IPA is setting up a plan for monthly meetings and sharing of Form 483s issued to them and talking about how they got over it in order to help other participants," Shirish Belapure, senior technical adviser at the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, said at a conference in Mumbai on Thursday.

A Form 483 is issued when investigators have observed any condition that, in their judgement, might constitute a violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and related acts.

The FDA website showed that Indian facilities had been more non-compliant as compared to the global average, according to the data presented at the 8th Global Pharmaceutical Quality Summit.