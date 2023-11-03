Druckenmiller Digs In on Criticism of Yellen, Disputes Her Math

It began with a critique of Yellen that her department had made “the biggest blunder in history” by not taking advantage of near-zero interest rates to sell more longer-term bonds. Then, Yellen pushed back at the criticism Thursday, saying the Treasury was pushing out maturities to the longest in decades. And on Friday, Druckenmiller weighed in again, saying the Treasury’s computations omitted critical borrowing on the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet.