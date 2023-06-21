Drivers Hold The Key To EV Success As Ride-Hailing Option

Uber recently announced that riders will be able to select electric cars for their transportation needs, driving up the role of EVs in India’s shared mobility space.

The move may be a response to increasing competition from EV-based platforms and in anticipation of regulatory changes as the country looks for ways to reduce carbon emissions.

After Covid-19 exposed the shortcomings of major ride-hailing platforms as reflected in the cancellations, new-age companies such as BluSmart emerged with the promise of a better experience for riders.

At the heart of the business models of both old and new ride-hailing companies are the cab drivers, who experienced financial strain due to the rise in CNG prices following the pandemic. Additionally, major ride-hailing companies refused to reduce their commissions. The prompted drivers to adopt tactics such as requesting passengers to cancel the ride through the app and opt for direct payment instead to avoid the commissions.