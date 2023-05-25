Dream11 CEO Harsh Jain To Be New Chief Of Internet Lobby As Big Tech Faces Backlash
The changes are a result of an internal election that were held amid backlash from Indian tech entrepreneurs.
Dream Sports Chief Executive Officer Harsh Jain has been appointed as the new chairman of the Internet and Mobile Association of India, a top tech advocacy group, replacing Big Tech names that are facing a backlash.
Jain has replaced Sanjay Gupta, vice president and country manager at Google India.
Other top Indian startup and tech executive names that will be a part of the four-member executive council are Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group chief executive officer of MakeMyTrip, and Satyan Gajwani, vice chairman of Times Internet.
Magow and Gajwani have been elected vice chairman and treasurer of the association, respectively. Magow will be replacing Shivnath Thukral, the director of public policy for Meta in India and South Asia, and Gajwani will be replacing Razorpay's Harshil Mathur.
The council will be in power for a two-year term, from 2023 to 2025.
The changes are a result of an internal election that was held amid backlash from Indian tech entrepreneurs. The IAMAI has been accused of being "anti-Indian" and being a mouthpiece for foreign Big Tech in India.
The IAMAI is acting "on behalf of the interests of foreign companies", said Rohan Verma, chief executive officer at MapMyIndia.com, which is building a product that competes with Google Maps.
"Foreign companies are certainly welcomed and appreciated in India, but know that it is your privilege to have access to the Indian market and that you definitely don't have a right to plunder India," he had written.
It's distressing to know that IAMAI (Internet And Mobile Association of India) - @IAMAIForum - is parroting & promoting views that are Anti-Indian and Pro-Foreign Big Tech. I hope everyone realises that the Chair & Vice Chair of IAMAI are from the Foreign Big Tech. Sad to see anâ¦ pic.twitter.com/xT6p7fiYZK— Rohan Verma (@_rohanverma) May 1, 2023
Anupam Mittal, a Shark Tank investor and CEO of People Group, echoed his views. Mittal was also the first chairperson of the IAMAI in 2006–2007.
Alongside the four-member council, a new 24-member governing council will also take charge.
Harsh Jain, Dream 11 - Chairman, IAMAI
Rajesh Magow, Makemytrip - Vice Chairman, IAMAI
Satyan Gajwani, Times Internet - Treasurer, IAMAI
Ajay Kaushal, Billdesk
Alok Mittal, Indifi
Aloke Bajpai, Ixigo
Anant Goenka, Indian Express
Anupam Mittal, People Interactive
Ashish Kashyap, IndMoney
Chintan Thakkar, Info Edge
Dinesh Agarwal, IndiaMart
Harshil Mathur, Razorpay
J Murugavel, Matrimony.com
Jitendra Gupta, Jupiter
Miten Sampat, Cred
Naveen Kukreja, Paisa Bazaar
Neeraj Roy, Hungama
Nitish Mittersain, Nazara
Rajendra Nalam, Paytm
Ritesh Malik, Innov8
Rohan Verma, MapmyIndia
Sameer Nigam, PhonePe
Upasana Taku, Mobikwik
Vishwas Patel, Infibeam Avenues
As many as 83 members of the IAMAI contested the elections this year following the end of the two-year tenure of the previous council.