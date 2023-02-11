Draft Bill On Credit Information Registry To Be Finalised Soon, Says RBI Governor

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that a draft bill on the national financial registry that will serve as database of all types of credit information is expected to be finalised soon.

The bill is under preparation and is being discussed between regulators and the government, Das told reporters on Saturday during a post budget media interaction with the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in attendance. "The idea is to quicken the process of credit sanction and flow to borrowers."