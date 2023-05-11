Dr. Reddy's Q4 Results Review: Shares Fall On Profit Miss, Analyst Downgrades

Shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. declined after most analysts cut ratings and estimates after the company's fourth-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates. There is also limited visibility of potential products to deliver growth over the next two years, according to the analysts.

The Hyderabad-based drugmaker’s net profit rose to Rs 960 crore in the three months ended March, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 1,034 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Q4 FY23 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue rose 15% to Rs 6,315 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,248 crore).

Ebitda was up 33% at Rs 1,588 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,591 crore).

Margin was at 25.1% vs. 21.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 25.5%).

Shares of the drugmaker fell 5.59% to Rs 4,595.30 apiece as of 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, while the benchmark Nifty 50 was trading flat.

Of the 41 analysts tracking the drugmaker, 25 recommend a ‘buy,’ eight suggest a ‘hold,’ and eight suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average of the 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 8.6%.