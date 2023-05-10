Dr. Reddy's Q4 Results: Profit Down 1%, Misses Estimates

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. reported a 1% fall in its net profit during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, missing analyst estimates.

The Hyderabad-based drugmaker's profit stood at Rs 960 crore in the quarter ended March, 1% lower than the previous year, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 1,034 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Sequentially, the profit fell 23%.

Dr. Reddy’s Q4 FY23 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue rose 15% to Rs 6,315 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 6,248 crore.

Ebitda was up 33% at Rs 1,588 crore, against a forecast of Rs 1,591 crore.

Ebitda margin was at 25.1% versus 21.8% a year ago and an estimate of 25.5%.

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 40 per share.