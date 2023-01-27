Dr. Reddy's Q3 Review: Shares Gain On Earnings Beat, Most Analysts Maintain 'Buy'

Shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. rose on Friday after third-quarter profit surged 75% year-on-year, beating estimates.

Most analysts maintained "buy" ratings on the Hyderabad-based drugmaker based on gRevlimid's contribution and opportunity, new launches in the U.S., India businesses, and enhanced focus on specialty projects including new chemical entities, biosimilars, and merger and acquisition.

The drugmaker’s net profit rose to Rs 1,244 crore in the three months ended December, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 908-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Dr. Reddy’s Q3 FY23 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue rose 27% to Rs 6,790 crore (Estimate: Rs 6,096 crore)

Ebitda was up 60% at Rs 1,952 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,547 crore)

Margin was at 28.7% vs 22.9% (Estimate: 25.4%)

Shares of the drugmaker gained 2.75% to Rs 4,320 apiece as of 9:30 a.m. on Friday while the benchmark BSE Sensex declined 0.53%.

Of the 42 analysts tracking the drugmaker, 34 recommend a ‘buy’ and six suggest a ‘hold’ and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of the 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 17.5%.