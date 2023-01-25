Dr. Reddy's Q3 Results: Profit Rises 75%, Beats Estimates

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.'s third quarter net profit rose, beating analyst estimates.The Hyderabad-based drugmaker's profit stood at Rs 1,244 crore in the quarter ended December, up 75% over the previous year, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 908 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.Sequentially, the profit rose 12%.Dr. Reddy’s Q3 FY23 Highlights (YoY)Revenue rose 27% to Rs 6,790 cr...