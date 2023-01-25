ADVERTISEMENT
Dr. Reddy's Q3 Results: Profit Rises 75%, Beats Estimates

Dr. Reddy’s Q3 revenue rose 27% to Rs 6,790 crore, compared to an estimate of Rs 6,096 crore.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories building. (Source: Company)
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.'s third quarter net profit rose, beating analyst estimates.

The Hyderabad-based drugmaker's profit stood at Rs 1,244 crore in the quarter ended December, up 75% over the previous year, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 908 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Sequentially, the profit rose 12%.

Dr. Reddy’s Q3 FY23 Highlights (YoY)

  • Revenue rose 27% to Rs 6,790 crore, compared to an estimate of Rs 6,096 crore.

  • Ebitda was up 60% at Rs 1,952 crore against a forecast of Rs 1,547 crore.

  • Margin was at 28.7% against 22.9% a year ago, and an estimate of 25.4%.

Shares of Dr. Reddy's Labs closed 1.3% lower prior to the results, compared with a 1.27% fall in the benchmark Sensex.

