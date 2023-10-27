Dr Reddy's Laboratories Q2 Results: Profit Rises, Beats Estimates

MV Ramana, chief executive officer (branded markets), India and emerging markets, told BQ Prime that the company is maintaining its margin guidance of 25% for the long-term. This is despite the first two quarters reporting margin of 30.5% and 29.2%, respectively.

He said that "there may be fluctuations between the quarters". These fluctuations could be because the company would be using cash to create a future and is making investments in portfolio, biosimilars and Horizon two initiatives (pertaining to India).

Ramana said that the U.S. generics business is seeing a price erosion but they have seen relatively stable pricing in the second quarter. They are seeing stability and growth in their base business, he said.

The company aspires to launch 20-25 new products every year in the U.S. Of this, he said there are certain limited competition products.

In terms of the Bachupally facility that received nine U.S. FDA observations on pre-approval inspection for their first biosimilar product Rituximab, he said that the company is in the process of resolving the issues. However, he did not commit to a launch timeline.

They intend to leverage the products developed for the U.S. and sell it to the rest of the world, including Europe and emerging markets, he said.

Ramana attributed the low single-digit growth in the Indian pharma market to three reasons:

A delayed acute season. He said that they are seeing a pickup in terms of volume in October.

Reduction in the price of the cardiovascular drug, Cidmus.

NLEM impact.

They are undertaking several innovative initiatives in India, which he said is expected to drive future growth.

They are looking at acquisition opportunities in the chronic space as well as for innovative assets where they can add value, Ramana said.

For China, the company is looking to participate in the new GPO programme, which is a volume-based drug procurement scheme. He also said that they are on track with drug filings and approvals in China.