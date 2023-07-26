Dr Reddy's Laboratories Q1 Results: Profit Up 18%, Beats Estimates

Revenue from the mainstay North American market rose 79%, contributing 47% of the total sales. This was driven by new product launches, continued momentum in existing products, and favourable forex rate movements, partly offset by price erosion, said the company in the filing.

Six new products were launched in the US in the June quarter and two in Canada. The company also commercialised the generic prescription portfolio acquired from Mayne Pharma.

European business rose 22%, accounting for 8% of the revenue.

India's revenue was down 14%, contributing 17% of the total revenue for the quarter. "Excluding brand divestment income, sales of divested portfolio from base, and NLEM-related price reduction impact, India business registered high single-digit growth." The filing stated that the growth was mainly on account of an increase in base business volumes.

Emerging-market sales rose 28%, making up 17% of the revenue for the quarter. Of this, Russia reported year-on-year sales growth of 75%, mainly driven by an uptick in base business, price increases, biosimilars, and low base.

The segment of pharmaceutical services and active ingredients fell 5%. It made up 10% of the total revenue.

Expenditure on selling, administration and distribution rose 14% to Rs 1,770 crore.

Research-and-development expenses stood at 7.4% of revenue.